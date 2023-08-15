Southampton manager reveals injury problem for Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana is set to miss Southampton's upcoming match against Norwich City due to an ongoing muscle injury.

The club's record signing, who has been dealing with the injury, is yet to make an appearance for Southampton in the current season.

Manager Russell Martin provided an update on Sulemana's condition during a press conference on Friday, confirming that the player has been receiving specialised treatment for the muscle injury.

"Kamaldeen had a muscle injury and that is hard. He's been away for the last few days getting some specialist treatment as it’s been a busy physio room and I’ve had to prioritize performance," said Martin.

Sulemana's absence from the pitch has fueled speculation about his future, with transfer interest from other clubs reported this summer. While Martin acknowledged the interest, he emphasised Sulemana's importance to Southampton, stating, "He is our player and we want him as fit as we possibly can to try and help us on the pitch."

The 20-year-old forward's return to the team is expected next week, although Martin acknowledged that his situation remains the same.

Southampton will be aiming to recover from their midweek Carabao Cup defeat to League Two Gillingham when they face Norwich City at St Mary's on Saturday.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Sulemana's availability, Martin remains focused on preparing the team for the challenges ahead, stating, "In the meantime, it is what it is."