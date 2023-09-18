Southampton pushed too far in pursuit of Joseph Paintsil signing, says Genk technical director

Genk Technical Director Dimitri De Conde has provided insight into the failed transfer of Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil to Southampton, suggesting that the English club's pursuit of the player crossed a line.

Southampton were keen on signing Paintsil, who had been one of Genk's standout performers during the previous season, throughout the summer transfer window.

In an interview with Het Belang van Limburg, De Conde also disclosed that a proposed swap deal involving Paintsil and Paul Onuachu did not come to fruition. Paul Onuachu had previously transferred from Genk to Southampton during the January window of the 2022-2023 season.

De Conde elaborated on the situation, remarking, "I immediately knew that it would be almost impossible to involve Paintsil in an exchange deal with Onuachu, but Southampton kept pushing until they went a step too far for me."

Paintsil had an exceptional 2022-2023 season, amassing an impressive tally of 18 goals and 14 assists in 39 appearances. His contributions played a pivotal role in Genk's strong campaign for the Jupiler Pro League title, which ultimately went to Royal Antwerp.