Southampton reject two bids from Monaco for Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu

English Championship side, Southampton have rejected two proposals from Monaco for Ghana international Mohammed Salisu.

The English club is still interested in selling the Black Stars defender, but will only do so if the appropriate deal comes through.

Mohammed Salisu has been tracked by numerous European clubs since the end of the 2022/23 football season.

Southampton are aware of the interest in the player and are conscious that keeping him will be difficult following their relegation at the end of last season. Regardless, the Saints are not in a rush to get rid of the brilliant centre-back.

Southampton believe in Mohammed Salisu's abilities and aims to earn a profit from his trade.

Monaco remains interested despite the rejection of the two bids and is set to submit another bid before the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Salisu is open to staying at Southampton should the move fall through to help the club compete for promotion to the English Premier League.