Southampton star Kamaldeen Sulemana pays tribute to Christian Atsu

Ghana and Southampton star Kamaldeen Sulemana has joined the global football community to pay tribute to Christian Atsu.

The former Newcastle United winger was confirmed dead on Saturday morning following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.

Atsu's lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble after initially gone missing for 21 days since the disaster struck the European country.

Kamaldeen Sulemana in a post has paid his last respect to his senior colleague “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. I’m very saddened by this news. Heartfelt condolences to @christianatsu20 ‘s family. Rest well legend” he tweeted.

The Ghanaian had recently scored his first goal for Hatayaspor just hours before the natural disaster struck.

During his career, Atsu played 65 matches for Ghana, scoring nine goals.

He had stints with FC Porto, Rio Ave, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Bournemouth among others.

Atsu died at the age of 31.