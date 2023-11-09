Southampton star Kamaldeen Sulemana returns to Ghana squad after injury recovery

Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has made a comeback to the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

Despite missing the last five games due to injuries, the 26-year-old is now fully fit and has showcased impressive form with Southampton in recent matches.

Sulemana, who has featured in 10 Championship games for Southampton this season, starting all of them and providing three assists, brings a boost to Chris Hughton's squad.

The four-time African champions will kick off their journey in Group I of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which also include Mali, against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Eager to bounce back from disappointing defeats in the previous month, Ghana will then travel to face Comoros four days later in their second group match.

Fans will be anticipating Sulemana's impact as the Black Stars aim for success in the upcoming tournament hosted in Mexico, Canada, and the USA.

The 21-year-old has one assist in 18 games for Ghana since his debut in 2020.