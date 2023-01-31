Southampton win race to sign Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana from Rennes

Southampton are said to have won the race to sign Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana in the January transfer window.

According to multiple reports, the Ghana international has chosen Southampton over Everton after the Premier League clubs met Rennes' valuation.

The 20-year-old will undergo a medical before signing a long-term contract. With add-ons, the fee could reach €25 million.

Rennes had accepted bids for the forward from Everton and Southampton.

The transfer fee was expected to be around €25 million, and the player had the option of joining either of the two Premier League clubs.

Everton joined the race to sign Sulemana as the third club, taking on Southampton and PSV for the services of the winger

PSV had made a bid of €15 million, which could have increased to €17 million with add-ons, and Southampton had made a bid of €20 million.

Everton reportedly offered €19 million verbally, but Rennes had raised their asking price to €25 million after acquiring the forward from Nordsjaelland for €15 million a year and a half earlier.

Sulemana has decided to leave Rennes due to a lack of regular game time. He has played just 536 minutes this season and scored one goal with two assists.