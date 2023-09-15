Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana set to return from injury against Leicester City

Southampton manager Russel Martin has confirmed that Kamaldeen Sulemana will be available for selection when his team takes on Leicester City in the English Championship on Friday.

Sulemana, who has been sidelined with injury, missed the recent international break with Ghana. However, Martin stated that the talented attacker has now fully recovered and could feature in the crucial clash against Leicester.

"He's been amazing, the energy has been great. He's a seriously exciting player. Now it's about getting him fit and ready to really impact games for us," said Martin during a pre-match press conference.

"I love watching him in training. He's got so much talent. We have to make sure we can get him to a place where we can really trust him, and he can trust himself to put in a performance."

Sulemana, who joined Southampton from French club Rennes in January, demonstrated his abilities on the final day of last season by scoring a fantastic brace against Liverpool.

"He'll be in the squad tomorrow, so that's really positive for us, and I look forward to seeing him on the pitch when he gets on there," Martin added.

The return of Kamaldeen Sulemana is a welcome boost for Southampton as they seek to strengthen their Championship campaign after three wins, a draw and a defeat in five games.