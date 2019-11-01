Spain based Samuel Obeng joins Black Meteors camp for CAF U-23 championship

Real Oviedo forward Samuel Obeng has been given a call up to the national U-23 team for the CAF U-23 championship in Egypt this month.

The striker, who is enjoying a good season with the Spanish lower tier side will represent the West African country at the competition, which serves as qualifiers for T0kyo 2020.

The Black Meteors have been preparing for the competition in Accra with head coach Ibrahim Tanbko poised on qualifying Ghana to the Olympic games, for the first time since Athens 2004.

Ghana have been drawn in group A alongside host Egypt, debutantes Cameroon and Mali.

Meanwhile, Samuel Obeng will miss Oviedo's game against Almeria, Huesca, Sporting Gijon and Las Palmas.