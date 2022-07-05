Spain-born striker Inaki Williams notifies Fifa of decision to play for Ghana

Spain-born striker Inaki Williams has notified FIFA of his decision to play for Ghana.

Williams announced his decision on Tuesday, after consulting with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The 27-year-old, who was born in Spain to Ghanaian parents, had previously decided to play for a European country and had made one appearance.

However, because it was a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2016, he was free to switch nationality and play for Ghana.

The GFA pursued him and eventually got a yes from Williams, who stated that he will now defend Ghana's T-shirt.

The process has begun, and FIFA is expected to clear Williams to be a full Ghana international before the start of the 2022 World Cup.

"Every step we take forward has its own meaning. An evolution. A glance into the future which leaves a trace itself. A legacy. My parents have raised me with values based on humility, respect and love," he said.

"They have taught me to embrace life. In that constant quest to continue growing and working upon the pursuit of evolving personally and professionally as an individual."

"That's why I feel the moment has come for me to find my origins within myself and with Africa and Ghana which means so much to me and my family. I want to return a small part of everything it has given to us because Ghana has played a significant part of becoming who I am as a person, as a son and as a brother."

"Today a new challenge begins. From now on, I will defend Ghana's T-shirt with all my will whilst I give my best. I'm one of the Black Stars."

The Ghana Football Association has endorsed the player's decision.

Williams is now available for future Black Stars call-ups. This is a huge boost for the Black Stars technical team, headed by coach Otto Addo, ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.