Spain Football Federation appoints Ghanaian winger Nico Williams as Ambassador against bullying in schools campaign 

Ghanaian forward Nico Williams has been appointed an ambassador to lead the campaign against bullying in schools by the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

The Atletico Bilbao winger will be supported by Alvaro Morata of Atletico Madrid, Pablo Martín Páez Gaviria 'Gavi' of Barcelona in this campaign to drive out bullying.

The Football Federation will take the campaign against bullying to schools in Spain, inviting the Education Councilors of the autonomous communities to spread this action carried out by internationals.

November 10, 2022 marks the day against School Violence and Harassment and for this reason the Football Federation will take this step.

According to the RFEF its a social corporate responsibility its embarking on and has rolled out it activities for the day.

It has announced that it will send the videos of the campaign to those responsible for Education throughout Spain to achieve a loudspeaker effect of the initiative.

Nico Williams, the younger brother of Ghana international Inaki Williams, has made his debut for Spain after refusing to commit to Ghana.

The young forward made a second-half appearance in the 2010 World Cup champions’ UEFA Nations League defeat to Switzerland in September.