Spain forward Nico Williams wants to step out of his brother’s shadow

Spain winger Nico Williams wants to carve his own path and does not want be constantly referred to his senior brother Inaki Williams.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a meteoric rise to his career since breaking into the first team of Athletic Bilbao.

Williams Jr earned his first Spain invite in September and represented the European country at the World Cup in Qatar.

However, anytime his name is mentioned, there is a reference to his senior brother who plays for the Black Stars of Ghana.

"Being the little one I have always been the brother of, and it is something that is difficult to digest. I will always be proud of my brother and very grateful for everything he has made by me, but I also have to fly on my own and mark my own destiny in football," he told El Correo .

"With your help and with the help of many others, I am sure that I can achieve the goals that I have set for myself. I am young and I still have a lot to grow as a soccer player," he added.

The Williams brother has been in red-hot form for Athletic Club in La Liga, with the duo sharing eight goals between them this season.