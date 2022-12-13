Spain's LaLiga tops the world leagues in the World Cup semi-finals

The Spanish League will be the most represented in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, with 22 players distributed among eight clubs, putting LaLiga ahead of the Premier League, which led the previous round.

LaLiga had shrunk in size after Spain's exit on penalties against Morocco, but it still led after the quarter-finals with 22 players.

The French League (14) equalled the Italian League, slightly ahead of the German League, thanks to teams from France and Morocco (13).

Following qualification to the Golden Square, the Croatian League (6) and the Moroccan League (3) follow.

Dynamo Zagreb of Croatia (fourth club with four players) and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco (fifth club with three players) are competing with major European clubs.

Manchester United and Manchester City fell in favour of Bayern Munich (6), then Atletico Madrid and Seville, Spain (5), compared to three players each from Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Italy, Tottenham, Real Madrid, Spain.

Full List below

1- LaLiga: 22 players (8 clubs)

2- English Premier League: 15 players (10 clubs)

3- Italian League: 14 players (10 clubs)

French League: 14 players (8 clubs)

5- Bundesliga: 13 players ( 7 clubs)

6- Croatian League: 6 players (3 clubs)

7- Moroccan League: 3 players (one club)