Spanish club Real Oviedo announce signing of Ghanaian midfielder Kwasi Sibo

Spanish club Real Oviedo have completed the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Kwasi Sibo on a contract until June 2026, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 26-year-old joins the blue kit from SD Amorebieta, where he spent the last two seasons, playing a crucial role in their promotion to the Spanish Segunda Division in 2022-23.

The central midfielder made 39 appearances for Amorebieta in the Spanish second-tier and scored once in the 2023-24 campaign.

Sibo's impressive career trajectory includes stints at FC Urartu in Armenia, Watford FC in England, KF Skënderbeu in Albania, UD Ibiza in Spain, and Real Betis Balompié's subsidiary team.

His experience and skills on the field make him a valuable addition to Real's squad.

Although Sibo's medical examination at the Asturias Clinic was unsuccessful, he is expected to join the team's pre-season training and will be officially presented to the media in due time.

With his talent and experience, Sibo is expected to be a key player in the team's upcoming season.