Spanish club Real Oviedo announce signing of Ghanaian midfielder Kwasi Sibo

Spanish club Real Oviedo have completed the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Kwasi Sibo on a contract until June 2026, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 26-year-old joins the blue kit from SD Amorebieta, where he spent the last two seasons, playing a crucial role in their promotion to the Spanish Segunda Division in 2022-23.

The central midfielder made 39 appearances for Amorebieta in the Spanish second-tier and scored once in the 2023-24 campaign.

Sibo's impressive career trajectory includes stints at FC Urartu in Armenia, Watford FC in England, KF SkÃ«nderbeu in Albania, UD Ibiza in Spain, and Real Betis BalompiÃ©'s subsidiary team.

His experience and skills on the field make him a valuable addition to Real's squad.

Although Sibo's medical examination at the Asturias Clinic was unsuccessful, he is expected to join the team's pre-season training and will be officially presented to the media in due time.

With his talent and experience, Sibo is expected to be a key player in the team's upcoming season.