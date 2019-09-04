Spanish football is really matured - Joseph Aidoo

Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo is convinced that Spanish football is a step ahead of other European countries barely two months after moving to La Liga.

Aidoo has played in two European countries since leaving Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies in 2015.

He first featured for Hammarby IF in Sweden before moving to Genk in Belgium.

The 25-year-old earned a reported 8 million euros move to Celta Vigo this summer after playing a key role in Genk's league success last season.

“I think the Spanish football is really matured, full of talent and you need to concentrate more than even 100 per cent,” Aidoo said.

“I find myself improving every day from training and I know in games I will also improve from that."

He has played 180 minutes in the Sky Blue shirt having been confined to the bench in Celta Vigo’s 3-1 season-opening home loss to Real Madrid.

