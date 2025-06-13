GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Spanish-Ghanaian forward Nico Williams open to joining FC Barcelona this summer

Published on: 13 June 2025
Spanish forward of Ghanaian descent, Nico Williams, is reportedly open to the idea of joining FC Barcelona.

The youngster was a transfer target of the 2024/25 La Liga Champions last summer. Despite attempts to sign the forward, he opted to stay at Athletic Club and even extended his contract.

Although FC Barcelona moved on to pursue other transfer targets, the club is now back in the race to sign Nico Williams this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that FC Barcelona officials and the agent of the attacker have already held fruitful discussions on his possible transfer.

Despite Nico Williams’ interest in joining FC Barcelona, the La Liga champions will need to strike a deal with Athletic Club before any further discussion can go on.

The attacker’s parent club consider him a valuable asset and will not let him go unless a substantial offer is received.

Meanwhile, FC Bayern Munich also remain a possible destination for Nico Williams, although his preference is to stay in Spain.

