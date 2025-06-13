Spanish-Ghanaian forward Nico Williams open to joining FC Barcelona this summer

Spanish forward of Ghanaian descent, Nico Williams, is reportedly open to the idea of joining FC Barcelona.

The youngster was a transfer target of the 2024/25 La Liga Champions last summer. Despite attempts to sign the forward, he opted to stay at Athletic Club and even extended his contract.

Although FC Barcelona moved on to pursue other transfer targets, the club is now back in the race to sign Nico Williams this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that FC Barcelona officials and the agent of the attacker have already held fruitful discussions on his possible transfer.

ðŸš¨ Nico Williams agent met with BarÃ§a today after two meeting with Bayern and the player’s open to Barcelona move this summer, confirmed. â—‰ Wirtz deal, never in doubt. âœ… â—‰ Pogba and AS Monaco, deal on. â—‰ Joan GarcÃ­a move completed. ðŸŽ¥ More: https://t.co/gAh5oBUQ7h pic.twitter.com/0EoEjvW9Up â€” Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2025

Despite Nico Williams’ interest in joining FC Barcelona, the La Liga champions will need to strike a deal with Athletic Club before any further discussion can go on.

The attacker’s parent club consider him a valuable asset and will not let him go unless a substantial offer is received.

Meanwhile, FC Bayern Munich also remain a possible destination for Nico Williams, although his preference is to stay in Spain.