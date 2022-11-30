Spanish giants Barcelona confirm monitoring Ghana World Cup star Mohammed Kudus

Barcelona have revealed that they have been monitoring Mohammed Kudus but say they have no concrete interest in signing the Ghana's 2022 World Cup superstar yet.

Sporting director of the Spanish giants Jordi Cruyff confirms he has been following the performance of the amazing youngster on behalf of the Catalans.

With two goals and one assist at the World Cup, Kudus continues the strong line of the first months of this season at Ajax seamlessly with the Ghanaian national team.

Despite following the Ghana star religiously, the former Dutch international insists even though they have no immediate plans of signing Kudus yet, they have monitoring him because he is an interesting player for them.

"I saw him play a year ago and follow his career at Ajax closely," Cruijff told RAC1 .

"We can't say we want him at the moment, not at all, but he does have our attention."

The winger has also managed to make history with his national team, as he is the first Ghanaian player to have managed to score a double in a World Cup match.

The striker is undoubtedly one of the surprises of the tournament, and a serious candidate to be able to enter the 11 best players in the group stage.

The 22-year -old striker may be one of the cases of players who explode in a World Cup and become known internationally.

He was already being talked about before the tournament began, after the great numbers he is achieving with Ajax.

In 20 games, the Ghanaian has scored 9 goals and provided assists, so if he continues to show this level in the World Cup, he could be one of the names of the winter market.