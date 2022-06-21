Spanish giants Barcelona react to Memphis Depay's activities in Ghana

Barcelona have commended Dutch-born Ghanaian Memphis Depay for his activities since arriving in the West Africa country last week.

Depay has been actively involved in several charitable activities as well meeting Ghana president Nana Akufo Addo.

The La Liga giants reacted to his photo after meeting the President, posting; "spreading the Blaugrana love. Memphis in Ghana."

"Grateful to meet the president of a country that I love so much. Coming back home feels always amazing and Ghana is the future y’all stay tune!Oh and you know I had to bring a jersey of the best club in the world for the mister President," Depay wrote.

The Holland star took time off to play community football with some young folks in Madina, a surburb of Accra.

The Barcelona ace also supported the refurbishment of the School of the Blind and the Deaf in Cape Coast.

Memphis Depay had a decent first season in Spain, scoring 12 goals in 28 matches for the La Liga giants.

He will be in the country for few more days before leaving for Spain to begin pre-season with Barcelona.