Spanish giants Sevilla set sights on Mohammed Salisu swoop

Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Salisu has become a transfer target for Sevilla in the winter window following his magnificent display for Real Valladolid in the ongoing Spanish LaLiga.

Salisu, 20, has blossomed into a key cog for the White and Violet lads since the departure of Fernando Calero in the summer.

The rookie guardsman has quickly adapted to his surroundings forming an impeccable rear guard at the back with veteran defender Kiko Olivas for Valladolid.

Their solid partnership was evident last weekend when they managed to prevent Athletico Madrid from scoring in a match which 20 year old Salisu was adjudged the man of the match.

Valladolid have already picked up points against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Salisu has been a rock at the back for the Blanquivioletas, playing all eight games in the campaign, chalking 693 minutes of football.

The 20 year old Ghanaian has a contract with Real Valladolid until 2022 with a release clause of 12 million euros.

His form has attracted interest from Sevilla’s eagle eyed sporting director Monchi who has the penchant for snapping up young talents for a bargain.

He is yet to be capped by any of the national teams in Ghana and the handlers of the various national teams will surely be keeping tabs on his progress.