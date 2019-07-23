Spanish La Liga side Real Mallorca insert massive €45m release clause in Iddrisu Mohammed's contract

Promoted Spanish La Liga side Real Mallorca have inserted a €45 million release clause in the contract of Ghanaian midfielder Baba Iddrisu Mohammed, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Early this month, the 23-year-old signed an extension until June 2022 but has now been given another fresh two year deal (until 2024).

Mallorca seem to have learned from their previous mistakes where they allowed Marco Asensio to leave for Real Madrid for less than 4 million euros.

Mohammed made 28 appearances for Los Bermellones last season as they secured promotion to the top-flight.