Spanish La Liga side Villarreal snap up promising midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey on loan from Cordoba

Ghana youth international Emmanuel Lomotey has joined Spanish La Liga side Villareal on a season-long loan from Cordoba.

Lomotey was signed permanently by second-tier side Cordoba from Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Spanish third-tier side Extremadura where he excelled.

But the Yellow Submarines have identified his prowess and decide to loan him for the season.

According to reports, Villareal manager Javier Calleja is impressed about the player's technical abilities and will give him some game time.

Lomotey was a member of the Black Stars B team which won the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations Cup on home soil.