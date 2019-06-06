Spanish lower-tier side Talavera CF release Ghanaian midfielder Paul Quaye

Spanish lower-tier side CF Talavera have released Ghanaian midfielder Paul Quaye ahead of next season.

Quaye joined Talavera from Jumilla during the 2017 transfer window.

The 23-year-old enjoyed plethora of playing minutes during his first season.

But he was relegated to the bench in the second season and failed to start their last six games, making a total of only 94 minutes in all competitions in the entire campaign.

The club have decided against renewing the contract of the Ghanaian alongside Óscar Martín, Rubén García and Ismael García.