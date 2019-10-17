Spanish Police arrest four members of a group that robbed Thomas Partey's house

Police in Spain have arrested four people in connection to the robbery of Ghana footballer Thomas Partey's house in Madrid.

The 25-year old Atletico Madrid star's home was invaded whiles he was playing in the Madrid derby last month.

Days later his house was robbed again when he was on duty with Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League in Russia against Lokomotiv Moscow.

The Police found stolen jewels, €10,000 cash and some valuables, such as the championship runner-up medal of Thomas Partey and his passport in the house of one suspect.

One of the detainees is of Albanian origin and is identified by the initials M. Z. He had already been arrested in 2007 for being one of the members of a gang that violently assaulted businessman José Luis Moreno in his own house.

The four suspects will be arranged for legal proceeding where they will be investigated for the recurrent robbery in the Spanish capital.

Other stars to have had their house robbed in recent times are Real Madrid's Casimero and Lucas Vaasquez.