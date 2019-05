Extremadura UD have completed the signing of Ghanaian trio Issifu Mensah, Kwabena Nkrumah and Emmanuel Amoh Attipoe, the club has confirmed.

The three players have joined the Spanish side on a permanent contract after after impressing with the side's feeder club.

Kwabena Nkrumah 'Junior' and Issifu Mensah join from Spartans while Emmanuel Amo Attipoe is joining from Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals.

The African trio have started started training with the side.