Spanish side Levante offers heartfelt tributes to the late Raphael Dwamena

Spanish side Levante are among several in the football world paying tribute to Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena who died after collasping during a match in Albania on Saturday.

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the football world is in mourning following the sudden demise of the ex-La Liga and Zaragoza star, Dwamena.

The 28-year-old tragically passed away after collapsing on the pitch and suffering a fatal heart attack during a game with his current club, Albanian side KF Egnatia, confirming the heartbreaking news.

The incident occurred during a match against Partizani Tirana, where Dwamena collapsed in the 23rd minute.

Despite immediate medical attention and the abandonment of the match, the former Ghanaian international couldn't be revived.

Reports from Albania indicate that he was swiftly transported to the nearest hospital in Kavaja, but sadly, another heart attack led to his untimely demise upon arrival.

The football community, especially Levante, where Dwamena previously played, has been expressing deep condolences.

Levante issued a poignant message, saying, "On behalf of #LevanteUD, we would like to express our sincere condolences on the passing of our former player, Raphael Dwamena. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time. His legacy at our club will live on forever. RIP."

Dwamena's struggle with a heart condition became apparent in 2017 when a defect was discovered. Following a collapse during an Austrian Cup match in October 2021, he underwent the fitting of an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD).

Dwamena's professional journey started in the Red Bull Salzburg academy, leading to spells with Austrian sides Liefering, Austria Lustenau, and FC Zurich.

His tenure at Levante in 2018 preceded stints with Zaragoza and Vejle Boldklub. In 2021, he returned to Austria, marking a prolific chapter with Egnatia, where he scored 24 goals in 36 games.

Dwamena emerged as the top scorer in the Albanian top division, with nine goals in ten outings this term.

Named as his club's captain for the 2023/24 season, Dwamena had also earned senior international recognition with Ghana, making eight appearances and scoring two goals in an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia over five years ago.