Spanish star Manu Sanchez to grace inaugural Chairman Rashid Cup in Ghana

Opeikuma Game Center in Kasoa, Ghana, will be the stage for an exciting celebration of youth football on Saturday, June 7, 2025, as it hosts the first-ever Chairman Rashid Cup. This new tournament is set to promote young talent and strengthen community bonds.

Adding an international dimension to the event is 25-year-old Spanish left-back Manu Sanchez, who plays for Deportivo Alaves in La Liga.

Recognized for his rising profile in European football, Sanchez will attend as a special guest, aiming to inspire aspiring players in the Gomoa East District.

But Sanchez’s role will be far more hands-on. As a brand ambassador for LAMSA - a football academy based in the Buduburam refugee camp that emphasizes both athletic and personal development - he will coach the academy’s under-17 team.

The squad recently claimed the 2025 GEDFA League title under the Ghana Football Association and are eager to shine in the tournament.

His participation highlights football’s ability to cross borders and empower communities.

The Chairman Rashid Cup, launched in honor of the late Alhaji Rashid Abdul Adams, is a knockout tournament featuring selected teams.

The event is a heartfelt tribute to Adams’ legacy in grassroots football development.

With Manu Sanchez’s star power and the enthusiasm of young talents, the tournament promises to be a day to remember- full of passion, unity, and the beautiful game.