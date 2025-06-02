Sparta Prague sign Ghanaian defender Ivan Anokye Mensah on permanent deal

Czech side Sparta Prague have completed the signing of 21-year-old Ghanaian defender Ivan Anokye Mensah on a permanent deal following a strong campaign with Slovak outfit Dukla BanskÃ¡ Bystrica.

Mensah joins Sparta’s B team after making 28 appearances and scoring twice in the 2024/25 season.

The former MÅ K Å½ilina Africa player, who also had a loan stint with Inter Allies in the Ghana Premier League, impressed scouts with his performances in Slovakia.

“Ivan is a right-footed, fast central defender. He’s tall, strong in duels, and fits our style of play,” said Sparta Prague’s interim sports director, TomÃ¡Å¡ Sivok. “He will start pre-season with our B team to help him settle into the club.”

Mensah was part of Ghana’s U-20 squad that won the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania. Speaking after his transfer, he said: “I was very happy when I heard about Sparta’s interest. I did everything I could to make this move happen.”