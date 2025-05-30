Sparta Prague sign Ghanaian defender Ivan Mensah

Czech giants Sparta Prague have signed Ghanaian youngster Ivan Mensah.

The 21-year-old joins the Czech heavyweights on a long-term deal from Slovakian outfit Banska Bystrica.

Mensah will join the reserve team as he continues his development ahead of the club's pre-season.

"Ivan is a right-footed, speedy central defender, with his tall stature and strength in duels he is a winning type of player who should fit into our system. He will start his summer training in Sparta's B-team, where he will have the space and opportunity to acclimatize to the club," says interim sports director TomÃ¡Å¡ Sivok.

The former Inter Allies player made 28 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals for Bystrica before moving to Slavia Prague.

"The feelings I had when I found out about Sparta's interest cannot be fully described. I was very happy and tried my best to be here," said the lanky centre-back after completing the move.

Mensah has represented Ghana at youth levels and was part of the team that won the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.