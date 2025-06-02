GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Sparta Prague sporting director backs Ivan Anokye Mensah to succeed

Published on: 02 June 2025
Sparta Prague sporting director backs Ivan Anokye Mensah to succeed

Sparta Prague’s interim sporting director, TomÃ¡Å¡ Sivok, has expressed confidence in the potential of Ghanaian defender Ivan Anokye Mensah following the club’s decision to sign him on a permanent deal.

Mensah, 21, joins Sparta’s B team after an impressive spell at Dukla BanskÃ¡ Bystrica in Slovakia, where he made 28 appearances and scored twice in the 2024/25 season.

His performances caught the eye of the Czech side, who believe the Ghanaian fits perfectly into their development plans.

“Ivan is a right-footed, fast central defender. He’s tall, strong in duels, and fits our style of play,” Sivok said.

“We believe he has the qualities to grow within our system. Starting with the B team will help him settle in and adapt to the demands of the club.”

Sivok’s comments reflect the club’s long-term vision as they integrate promising young talent into their ranks.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more