Sparta Prague sporting director backs Ivan Anokye Mensah to succeed

Sparta Prague’s interim sporting director, TomÃ¡Å¡ Sivok, has expressed confidence in the potential of Ghanaian defender Ivan Anokye Mensah following the club’s decision to sign him on a permanent deal.

Mensah, 21, joins Sparta’s B team after an impressive spell at Dukla BanskÃ¡ Bystrica in Slovakia, where he made 28 appearances and scored twice in the 2024/25 season.

His performances caught the eye of the Czech side, who believe the Ghanaian fits perfectly into their development plans.

“Ivan is a right-footed, fast central defender. He’s tall, strong in duels, and fits our style of play,” Sivok said.

“We believe he has the qualities to grow within our system. Starting with the B team will help him settle in and adapt to the demands of the club.”

Sivok’s comments reflect the club’s long-term vision as they integrate promising young talent into their ranks.