Published on: 23 September 2018
Sparta Prague star Benjamin Tetteh hits BRACE to tally five league goals in Czech Republic
Benjamin Tetteh celebrating.

Striker Benjamin Tetteh scored for the third consecutive time as he netted a brace for  Sparta Prague in their 4-1 win over Slovan Liberec on Saturday.

The former Ghana youth international banged in the goals in a spate of seven minutes in front of their home fans at the Generali Arena.

Nicolae Stanciu opened the scoring for Sparta Prague in the 17th minute and ten minutes later Tetteh made it 2-0.

In the 34th minute, the former Dreams FC player found the back of the net again

Tetteh was replaced in the 75th minute by Golgol Mebrahtu.

The 21-year-old has now tallied five league goals in nine appearances.

