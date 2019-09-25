Sparta Prague striker Benjamin Tetteh accused of spitting on opponent after seeing red

Sparta Prague striker Benjamin Tetteh has been accused of spitting on Slavia Prague captain Tomas Soucek in the Prague derby over the weekend.

According to Slavia defender, defender Vladimir Coufal the Ghanaian spat on Soucek after he was shown a red card in what was a heated match with both teams finishing with 10 men.

Tetteh committed an awful foul in the 82nd minute and received his marching orders from the referee. An altercation ensued after the referee's decision with Soucek choking Tetteh from his lungs.

But the Tetteh invader did not like that and was supposed to spit on Soucek.

"Suk (Souček) told him something, and Tetteh, who was sitting on the ground, cursed him and then spit on him," Coufal said.

The 22-year-old has denied the accusations with Czech not expected to take any action against the striker.

However, Tetteh will miss Sparta's next two games for the straight red card.

He has contributed five goals in 10 league appearances this season.