Sparta Prague to depend on Nicolae Stanciu as Benjamin Tetteh inches close to Galatasaray move

Czech giants Sparta Prague are set to rely on second choice striker Nicolae Stanciu as Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh inches closer to leaving the club.

Benjamin Tetteh is close to joining Turkish giants Galatasaray in a 6.6 million pounds move.

The striker, who suffered an injury in the club's friendly on Monday night is expected to complete formalities with the Turks on Wednesday.

But following the set back, it is unclear whether a final decision might be taken before the end of the day.

Everton and Wolves were reportedly linked with a move for Benjamin Tetteh in the January transfer window.

West Ham United, Everton, and Bournemouth are interested in signing the Sparta Prague starlet.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on the striker dubbed as the ‘new Didier Drogba’.

He has scored an impressive nine goals for Sparta, and Wolves held talks over a potential £11 million deal.

However, it seems like both Everton and Wolves are on the verge of missing out on the Ghana U20 international.