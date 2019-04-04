Sparta Prague to sell out-of-form Benjamin Tetteh in the summer

Czech giants AC Sparta Prague are ready to offload Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh in the summer if he does not rediscover his form.

The lanky forward has seen a sharp turn in form since the return of the second round of the Czech First League.

Having blistered the first round with ten goals, the 21-year old was expected to lead the Maroons make a hot pursuit of the league title.

But his dwindling form has seen the club drop to third position due to the lack of goals from the attacker.

The Czech giants are unhappy with the players form and according to reports, they are ready to sell the want-away forward.

Tetteh was on the radar of several clubs in the January transfer window, including high flying English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Turkish giants Glatasaray came close to sealing a deal with the former Anderlecht attacker but the move fell through in the eleventh hour.