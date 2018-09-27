Spartak Prague striker Benjamin Tetteh BETTER than Swansea City's Wilfried Bony

Spartak Prague striker Benjamin Tetteh is better than the club's former player Wilfried Bony, according Bohemians 1905 coach Martin Hašek.

Tetteh, 21, is earning rave reviews in the Czech Republic after an explosive season with the Železná Sparta.

The former Ghana youth striker has scored five goals since the start of the season, scoring three in a row.

Spartak fans have been left with a memory of another African talent after Ivory Coast international Wilfried featured for the side in the 2007-8 season.

But the jury is out there for the Ghanaian red-hot who has won over the club fans with his immense quality since joining.

And Martin Hašek, who coached the Ghanaian during his loan spell at Bohemians 1905, insists Tetteh is miles ahead of the club's former striker Wilfried Bony.

"Benjamin is even better because he is more moving. Bony would never turn halfway to deflect his defense. He was strong in line, but Tetteh is able to take over the ball, overprint three players and still have one on his back. "said Martin Hasek

It's a massive vote of confidence for the former Dreams FC star, who is on cloud nine in the European country.

By Patrick Akoto