Spartak Subotica president believes Edmund Addo's UEFA Champions League experience will influence club

FK Spartak Subotica president Nikola Simovic is delighted with the capture of Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo in the winter transfer widow.

The 22-year-old midfielder signed a two-and-a-half year deal to join the Serbian topflight side from Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol.

Addo joins the Subotic with a wealth of experience in Europe's elite competitions, the UEFA Champions League and the Europa league.

"Addo is a huge reinforcement for our club and I believe that he will fit into the team completely during the preparations and show all his quality," Simovic told the club's website.

"Although he hasn't played in the last 6 months, I'm sure he'll get in shape quickly and give good games. We are very pleased that we have managed to bring in a player who has 12 Champions League games, a win against Real Madrid in Madrid and is a Ghanaian national team player, but he is very young and has huge potential.

"Bringing in such a player is also a confirmation of what I said at the beginning of the preparations - Spartak is a financially very stable club, primarily thanks to our new vice president and co-financier Gaga Antonijević. Spartak's goal for the rest of the season is to fight for a place that leads to the playoffs, with the obligation to ensure survival in the league as soon as possible, and I believe that Addo will help us achieve our goals."

Addo featured 33 times for Sherrif last season across all competitions and scored once, helping the club to retain the Moldovan Super Liga title and also won Moldovan Cup.

He made his Ghana debut on November 11, 2021 during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Addo has gone ahead to make seven more appearances for the Black Stars including a 90 minutes action against Central African Republic in June.