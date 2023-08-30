Spartak Subotica unveil Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa

Serbian Women's League giants, Spartak Subotica have unveiled Ghanaian forward Doris Boaduwaa following her signing in the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old joins Subotica from Hasaacas Ladies on a one-year deal.

The former Black Princesses star left Ghana last week to join he new teammates ahead of the new season, which will be her first campaign in Europe.

"Let’s go, Spartak Subotica! Looking forward to a massive season ahead,' an excited Boaduwaa wrote on X.

Boaduwaa enjoyed a successful career on the domestic scene, winning several titles including the Women's Premier League and the FA Cup.

She starred alongside Evelyn Badu at the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League as Hasaacas Ladies reached the final of the tournament.

Last year, Boaduwaa was nominated for the CAF Inter Club and Young player of the year award.

She was also a member of the Black Princesses team at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup, scoring Ghana's only goal at the tournament in Costa Rica.