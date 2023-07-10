'Speak football, not defamation' - GFA President Kurt Okraku issues strong warning

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has firmly addressed his detractors after a petition was filed with FIFA by sports enthusiast Akwasi Ossei Nkrumah.

The petition accuses Okraku of potential and actual violations of the FIFA Code of Ethics, urging an investigation into his conduct.

During his speech at the 29th GFA Congress, Okraku delivered a resolute message, stating, "The solution to our football problems is not to forge documents and defame people. If you are interested in leading football, then speak football. By virtue of where I sit, I hold files that can defame and malign people in the Ghana football ecosystem. But I would not do that!"

The petitioner's claims include allegations of forgery and falsification, conflicts of interest in GFA appointments, abuse of position, manipulation of matches or competitions, and breach of duty of loyalty.

While Okraku did not directly address these specific allegations, he emphasised his commitment to refrain from engaging in defamatory actions.

Okraku's strong warning highlights his determination to address the allegations against him while maintaining the integrity and reputation of Ghana football.

The GFA President's focus remains on steering the sport in a positive direction, encouraging constructive dialogue, and promoting fair play.