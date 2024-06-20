Speaker Alban Bagbin urges support for Black Stars’ revival

Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has called for support for the current Black Stars, expressing confidence that the team will rise again.

Historically, the Black Stars were a formidable force, dominating the African continent with four Africa Cup of Nations titles between the 1960s and 1980s.

The team continued to produce impressive talents in the 1990s and was feared across the continent. In the 2000s, Ghana qualified for the World Cup and nearly reached the semi-finals in 2010.

Despite recent setbacks with consecutive Afcon exits, Bagbin believes this current generation has the potential to improve.

Speaking at the launch of the Democracy Cup, he said, "It takes time for the team to settle and gel. And you realize the names that you are mentioning, they didn't achieve it in a day. It took a long group of them for youth to grow together to become stars. So please, let's have patience and be tolerant. Let’s encourage and support the technical team and everybody. Ghana will once again rise up to the glory of God."

Bagbin’s message emphasises patience, support, and encouragement for the Black Stars as they work towards reclaiming their former glory.

The Democracy Cup will be contested by two of Ghana's most successful football clubs, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, on July 5.

This highly anticipated match will bring together the fierce rivals in a celebration of Ghanaian football, as they compete for the prestigious trophy.