Special Competition: Accra Lions FC give fans free entry at Accra Sports Stadium against Danbort

Division One League side Accra Lions FC will open the gates for free on Wednesday, 3 April 2019 when they host Danbort at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Special Competition.

This forms part of the club's initiative to boost crowds for the home matches at the national edifice.

Kick off is at 3pm.

Accra Lions FC have decided to relocate their home ground from the Tema Sports Stadium where they played their league matches before the suspension of the second-tier league last year.

According to sources at the club, the reasons for the venue switch are strategic.

The club continue to train at the St Thomas Acquinas Park