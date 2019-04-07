Special Competition: Aduana Stars 0-0 AshantiGold- Fire Boys held in their own backyard

Aduana Stars were held to a 0-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday by Ashanti Gold SC in match day three of the Special Competition.

The hosts made five changes to their lineup which beat Eleven Wonders FC 2-1 last Wednesday.

Yahaya Mohammed, Oba Ikama Ulitch, Farouk Adams, Samuel Bio and Paul Aidoo made way Emmanuel Akuoko, Noah Martey, Pius Asante, Bright Agyei and Sam Adams.

The visitors also had just one change in their starting lineup with goalkeeper Frank Boateng replacing Robert Dabuo.

The Fire Boys dominated the first half but failed to make it count in terms of goals.

Martey had the first goal scoring threat on the 11th minute after his long drive from the center missed the goal by a whisker.

The home side came close again in the 15th minute but Agyei's free header couldn't find the back of the net.

Ashanti Gold SC nearly broke the deadlock few seconds into the second half but Salia Ouattara failed to convert a sitter after Appiah McCarthy's powerful shot forced goalkeeper Joseph Addo split it.

Aduana Stars will make a short trip to face Berekum Chelsea in their next fixture whilst Ashanti Gold SC take on Asante Kotoko SC in the Asanteman Derby.