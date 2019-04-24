GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 24 April 2019
Special Competition: Aduana Stars 1-1 Medeama- Fire Boys fail to make home advantage count
Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars failed to make their home advantage count as they came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Medeama SC at the Nana Agyemang Badu park on Wednesday in the Special Competition.

The hosts made three alterations to their squad as Congolese import Oba Ikama Ulitch replaced Justice Anane in the starting lineup.

Caleb Amankwah and Samuel Bioh also replaced Farouk Adams and Paul Aidoo respectively.

Samuel Boadu made no changes to the Mauve and Yellows set up for the encounter in Dormaa.

The visitors drew the first blood in the 10th minute through forward Touissant Dedy Kalibo who got his second goal in four days.

Bright Adjei pulled parity for Aduana Stars ten minutes later.

Aduana Stars' second half dominance made little impact on the scoreline since their attack was ineffective whereas Medeama SC were superior tactically.

