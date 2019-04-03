GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Special Competition: Aduana Stars 2-1 Eleven Wonders - Yahaya and Fatawu power Fire Club to home win

Published on: 03 April 2019
Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars produced a masterful performance to record their first win of the Normalisation Committee's Special Competition by defeating Eleven Wonders at Nana Agyeman Badu Park on Wednesday. 

Aduana, who lost their opening game 1-0 against Kotoko, took the lead through Yahaya Mohammed in the first half.

The lead was doubled in the second half by Abdulrahman Fatawu in the second half.

Former Kotoko striker Alex Asamoah half the deficit to set up a nervy end to the encounter.

For Aduana, the win will serve as a huge boost ahead of their epic clash against Ashgold.

Wonders, on the other hand, will hope to avoid a third straight defeat when they welcome Kotoko to Techiman this weekend.

