Special Competition: Aduana Stars coach W.O Tandoh rages over poor officiating in Kotoko defeat

Aduana Stars coach W.O Tandoh has rued officiating during his side’s 1-0 defeat against Asante Kotoko in the opening fixture of the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

The Porcupine Warriors needed a second minute goal Abass Mohammed to start their Special Competition campaign on a winning note.

But the Fire Boys trainer, questioned referee Daniel Laryea’s decision to rule out what he viewed as a clear equalizer by striker Yahaya Mohammed.

"Our officials must normalise themselves too, because, it will be suicidal next time when anybody takes the route to defend somebody who is weak,” coach Tandoh said.

"I want to tell the NC Chairman and the Appointment Committee of the Referees that, they should look sharp because it was a bad thing.”

"Laryea [Referee Daniel Laryea] has disgraced himself very well. The goal he disallowed, the player was in the pole so how do you disallow it.”

"That's a very bad thing. So, I beg the officials that, if they want us to have a good tournament, then they should work on the referees because they are still not normalised.”