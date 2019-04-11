Special Competition: Akonnor reveals how Kotoko defeated AshGold

Asante Kotoko head coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has revealed how his side defeated regional rivals AshantiGold in match day four of the Ghana Football Association Special Competition at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Abdul Fatawu’s brace ensured the Porcupine Warriors defeated AshGold to record their second win a row in the competition.

According to C.K Akonnor, his team were the better side in the game because his players were fit and smart which resulted to their win against the Miners.

“We believed we were ahead of them (AshGold) in terms of fitness and we were smart that’s how we were able to beat them”, he told FOX FM.

The former Black Stars captain also urged his other attackers to start scoring in subsequent games.

"Even though he is the one scoring for us but I want to see others scoring too, the likes of Prince Acquah are all doing well, I don’t want to give the credit to Fatawu alone but he did very well”

Asante Kotoko will play away to Bechem United in match day five of the competition on Sunday.