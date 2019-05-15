Special Competition: Asante Kotoko 1-0 Eleven Wonders - Porcupines return to winning ways

Asante Kotoko have returned to winning ways after beating Techiman Eleven Wonders by a lone goal at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Wednesday.

The win ended the Porcupine Warriors three games winless run and maintained their second position on the Premier A table.

Kotoko were made to dig deep for the three points with defender Abdul Ganiyu scoring the only goal via the penalty spot in the second half.

Eleven Wonders had managed to put up a strong performance which frustrated the hosts until the 76th minute when they gave away a penalty.

Ganiyu stepped up to calmly drill the penalty past Wonders goalkeeper Alhassan Tahidu.

Four minutes later, Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan pulled up a fine save to deny Kwayie Simms from equalising for Karela with a brilliant free-kick.