Published on: 24 April 2019
Special Competition: Asante Kotoko 2-0 Berekum Chelsea - Fatawu Safiu scores Panenka penalty in comfortable home win

Fatawu Safiu produced a sublimed panenka penalty to help Asante Kotoko secure a comfortable win against Berekum Chelsea in NC Special Competition at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday. 

The Porcupine Warriors won the match 2-0 to end the first round of the competition on top of the Premier B table.

Kotoko, heavy favourites coming into the clash but had to wait until the 51st minute to find the back of the net through Emmanuel Gyamfi.

The winger scored a header from a corner delivered by veteran midfielder Jordan Opoku.

Four minutes later, Gyamfi eas guilty of a huge miss as he shot a whisker of the right post after going one-on-one with the goalkeeper Gideon Ahenkorah.

However, on the 69th minute, Fatawu doubled the lead from the penalty spot. The striker converted his spot-kick after waiting for the goalkeeper to move before chipping the ball down the middle.

The goal is Fatawu's sixth of the campaign as he leads the goal king table.

