Special Competition: Asante Kotoko 2-0 Medeama - Yacouba marks return from injury with goal as Porcupines go top of Premier A

Burkina Faso striker Songne Yacouba scored on his return to action after two months out through injury as Asante Kotoko boosted their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Normalisation Committee Special Competition with victory over Medeama on Sunday.

Yacouba, who had been out of action since featuring in Kotoko's penultimate match in CAF Confederation Cup group stage against Al Hilal, opened the scoring with in-form striker Fatawu Safiu also finding the back of the net for the Porcupine Warriors.

After a goalless first half, the 27-year-old scored four minutes into the second half when he finished off an inswinger from Fatawu Safiu with a simple touch into the lower bottom corner.

Safiu, who has been Kotoko's main man in the absence of Yacouba, then sealed the win in added time. This time Yacouba turned provider as he played a neat pass into the path of Safiu who controlled well before hitting into the centre of the post.

The goal was Safiu's eighth of the competition as he joins Karela United's Diawise Taylor at top of the goal king standings.

The win takes Kotoko to the top of Premier A table on 21 points while Medeama have dropped to third ahead of the final round of matches in the group stage.