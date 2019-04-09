Special Competition: Asante Kotoko, Ashgold clash in regional derby on Wednesday

Asante Kotoko will welcome regional neighbors AshantiGold in match day four of the Ghana Football Association Special Competition on Wednesday April 10, 2019.

The Regional derby will see the top teams battle for glory and the bragging rights in the encounter.

The last game played between both sides in the John Agyekum Kuffuor (JAK) Cup ended abruptly after organizers failed to usher the game into penalties after 120 minutes of regulation time.

This game also presents another opportunity for these two glamorous clubs to compete for the top spot in their Zone.

The Porcupine Warriors recorded a massive win in the last game against Eleven Wonders on Sunday. They won 3-0 whilst AshantiGold held Aduana Stars to a draw at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa.

According to the Public Relations Officer of Asante Kotoko Lawyer Sarfo Duku, they are going in for the win in this game in order to silence their neighbors who have been a torn in their flesh in recent times.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak will be hoping to bounce back after suffering two consecutive defeats in the competition against Elmina Sharks and Karela.

Diawisie Taylor’s goal for Karela United condemned the Phobians to their second defeat of the tournament.

Hearts will host Dwarfs in this match day four fixture. Dwarfs have been struggling in the competition as they have also lost two games in a row.

Week 4 fixtures at a glance

Zone A

Asante Kotoko vs AshantiGold

B.Chelsea vs Aduana

Medeama vs Bechem United

Stallions vs Eleven Wonders

Zone B

Elmina Sharks vs Liberty

Hearts vs Dwarfs

Inter Allies vs Dreams

WAFA vs Karela United