Special Competition: Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan content with draw against Bechem United

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan is delighted with his side's 1-1 draw against Bechem United on matchday five of the Special Competition.

The Porcupine Warriors had to come from a goal down to salvage a point against the stubborn Hunters at the Nana Gyeabour Park courtesy Fatawu Safiu strike from the penalty spot.

The Reds are still top of Zone A table despite the stalemate with the impressive Annan elated by his side's performance.

Not A Bad Results Away From Home!Good Fight Lads!Unto The Next One🙏🏿💪🏿!Lets Keep Going 🙏🏿❤💯#NCSpecial #TeamKotoko #One ❤ #GodIsAlwaysTheReason 💯🔥🧤 pic.twitter.com/IPbXJsT9TD

— Felix Annan (@van_felix21) April 14, 2019

Fatawu Safiu netted from the penalty spot as the Porcupine Warriors avoided a shock defeat.

Kojo Owusu Achaw opened the scoring with a header from a corner to gift Bechem the lead.

But Safiu stepped up onto the plate once again. The striker won a penalty and converted with aplomb to restore parity.

With today's goal, Fatawu has now scored five goals and sits comfortably at the top of the goalscorers chart after five games.