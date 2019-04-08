Special Competition: Asante Kotoko record massive win as Hearts lose again

Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways as they recovered from their match day two defeat to beat Eleven Wonders by 3-0 at the Nkoranza Park on Sunday.

It was a spirited performance from the Porcupine Warriors who scored the first goal through a direct free kick by Abdul Fatawu.

Abdul Fatawu scored a brace on the day as he made it 2-0 for the Porcupine Warriors in the second half. Evans Owusu secured the win for Kotoko with the third goal in the 65th minute.

Hearts of Oak suffered their second defeat in the competition as they lost to Karela FC at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Ayinese.

Diawisie Taylor’s only goal of the game secured the win for Karela who have never lost against the Phobians at their own back yard.

Kim Grant and his players were hoping to recover from their match day two defeat against Elmina Sharks which they lost by a lone goal.

The Phobians have lost two games out of three with just one win in the competition.

There were reports that some parts of the stands at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park had collapsed during the game.

While the report was true, checks by Ghanasoccernet indicates that there were no causalities after the incident.

Elsewhere, the top liner of the week between Aduana Stars and AshantiGold ended in a stalemate as both sides failed to convert their chances.

Week 3 results at a glance

Aduana Stars 0-0 AshantiGold

Bechem United 0-0 Berekum Chelsea

Eleven Wonders 0-3 Asante Kotoko

Dreams 1-0 Dwarfs

Elmina Sharks 0-0 WAFA

Karela United 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Liberty 2-1 Inter Allies