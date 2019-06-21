Special Competition: Asante Kotoko set eyes on Champions League after missing out on double

Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko have only one shot at winning a title this season after losing out on winning the double (Tier I and II) in the Special Competition.

The Porcupine Warriors lost to AshantiGold in the semi-finals of the Tier II Special Competition on Wednesday which has automatically ruled them out of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The game ended 3-1 in favour of AshantiGold who were dominant against their regional rivals.

AshantiGold have progressed to the finals of the Tier II where they play against Nzema Kotoko in the finals.

Kotoko have now set their eyes on the Tier I Special Competition final against Karela United to be played at on Sunday June 23 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko defeated arch-rivals Hearts of Oak on penalties by 5-4 to reach the final while Karela United pip AshantiGold at the Len Clay Sports Stadium in the semi-finals.

Veteran midfielder Jordan Opoku in an interview after the team’s defeat to AshantiGold said their focus is now on the final game against Karela United as they want to be back in Africa Club competition next season.

Who wins the goal king?

The golden boot will be in contention in this game as the two top scorers in the competition Diawise Taylor of Karela and Abdul Fatawu Safiu of Kotoko clash in the final with their respective teams.

Karela’s Diawise Taylor has scored 10 goals while Kotoko’s Abdul Safiu has scored nine goals in the competition.

Karela United will be in contention for their first ever Africa campaign when they face Kotoko while the Porcupine Warriors will be a seeking to return to the Champions League after reaching the money zone in the CAF Confederation Cup last season.

Karela United head coach Johnson Smith has warned Kotoko ahead of the game on Sunday, 'I have respect for all teams, but I don’t fear any team because I'm an extraordinary coach so I don't panic playing against the big teams because I know what I'm doing,'' Smith told Kumasi-based Ashh FM.

''Everyone should expect a win when we come up against Asante Kotoko in the finals, I perfectly acknowledge they are my former club and how experienced they are, but notwithstanding, we are beating them in the finals.''

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom